$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.99. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $29,536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $12,892,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.93. 133,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,735. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

