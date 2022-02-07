$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.11. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $7,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

