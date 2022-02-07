$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $85.37. 491,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,141. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

