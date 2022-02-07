$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.30 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Amundi purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $119,873,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $40,153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Logitech International by 183.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 341,129 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

