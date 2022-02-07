$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.50. The stock had a trading volume of 283,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $212.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

