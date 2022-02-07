10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd decreased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics comprises approximately 5.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,175. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,296 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

