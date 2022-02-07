$128.26 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report $128.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.52 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $432.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.30 million to $442.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $609.88 million, with estimates ranging from $606.75 million to $613.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,092.83 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,273.41.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

