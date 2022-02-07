12,836 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

HLMN opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

