12,896 Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,047,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,165 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

