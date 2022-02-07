$13.16 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $13.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

