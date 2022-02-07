1,310 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,299,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.