$14.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $64.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $9.46 on Monday. Airgain has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.