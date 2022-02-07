$146.96 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $146.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.91 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $527.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $556.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $669.10 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.38 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

