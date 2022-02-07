$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce sales of $15.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $16.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWCO stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,225. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

