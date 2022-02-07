$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce sales of $15.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $16.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.
CWCO stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,225. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.