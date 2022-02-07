15,568 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

TROW traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.52. 101,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

