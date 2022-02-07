$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $176.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.86 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $736.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.77 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

