189,000 Shares in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.11% of U.S. Global Jets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.
Shares of JETS stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $21.62. 350,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.
