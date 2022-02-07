$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.94) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

TS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.21. 2,896,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,289. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

