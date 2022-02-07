$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.61. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.01%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

