20,000 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,571. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

