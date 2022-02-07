200,000 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

FXLV stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last ninety days.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

