21,232 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.34. The company had a trading volume of 87,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,941. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

