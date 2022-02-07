22,000 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of BLNK opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

