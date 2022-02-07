296,200 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 296,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

