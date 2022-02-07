300,000 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,908,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $803,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 343,367 shares of company stock worth $33,285,804 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
