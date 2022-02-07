300,000 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $803,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,487. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 343,367 shares of company stock worth $33,285,804 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.