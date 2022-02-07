$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $309.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.40 million and the highest is $310.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $509,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $171.75 on Monday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.