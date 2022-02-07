$33.91 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce sales of $33.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.58 million to $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSSE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

