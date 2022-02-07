$34.52 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report sales of $34.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

