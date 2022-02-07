$389.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce sales of $389.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.54 million and the highest is $394.10 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

CBOE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 508,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.