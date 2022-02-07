39,090 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

