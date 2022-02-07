$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LUMN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.54. 13,003,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,620,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

