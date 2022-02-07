$47.48 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post $47.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,081.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $164.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $241.42 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $283.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 3,115,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,206. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

