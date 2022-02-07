$48.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $48.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.58 million. Landec posted sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $354.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,388. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

