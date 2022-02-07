$5.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report earnings per share of $5.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.48. McKesson posted earnings of $5.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.81 to $23.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $22.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,064,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $265.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $271.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

