$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to post $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

