50,000 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Lead Edge Capital Management LLC

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Toast comprises 2.7% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. Toast, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

