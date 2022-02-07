51,100 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000. Baidu makes up about 3.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.82. 40,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,138. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

