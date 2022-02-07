5,200 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progyny by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,604. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

