$55.50 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will report sales of $55.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.85 million. High Tide posted sales of $29.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $281.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.76 million to $286.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $377.62 million, with estimates ranging from $358.72 million to $415.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HITI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, High Tide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.02 million and a P/E ratio of -31.15. High Tide has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.