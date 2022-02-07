$654.10 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $654.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the highest is $655.19 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,842. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.