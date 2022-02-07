$654.10 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $654.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the highest is $655.19 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,842. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

