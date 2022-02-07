$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

LIFE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 2,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

