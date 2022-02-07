$72.51 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $72.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.20 million. AtriCure posted sales of $57.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.61 million, with estimates ranging from $322.70 million to $324.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,979 shares of company stock valued at $502,656. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.