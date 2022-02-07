7,530 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 24.8% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,670,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,333,000 after purchasing an additional 862,993 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,776,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,425 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 166,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 75,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.50 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

