79,500 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Purchased by PSquared Asset Management AG

PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Laureate Education makes up 0.2% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $3,321,000. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 216,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth approximately $1,978,000.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

