800,000 Shares in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPBAU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of TPBAU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

