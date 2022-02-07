$87.75 Million in Sales Expected for Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) will report $87.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.60 million and the highest is $88.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.76 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $474.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nerdwallet.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRDS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 247,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94. Nerdwallet has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nerdwallet stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

