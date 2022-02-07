A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.