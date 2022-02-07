A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $24,461.52 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,816 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $24,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in A10 Networks by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $8,660,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.