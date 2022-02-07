Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Insider John A. N. Heawood Purchases 10,000 Shares

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) insider John A. N. Heawood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,788.92).

Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.60. The stock has a market cap of £405.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC has a one year low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.75).

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Thursday.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.