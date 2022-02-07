AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ATY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.83 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.