AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
ATY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.
Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.83 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
